Minot stay-at-home mom starts pet transportation service

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - If you ask most pet owners, they’ll likely tell you the animal is part of the family.

A local stay-at-home mom saw a need in our state for helping take care of animals, especially larger ones, when they come to the end of their lives.

Your News Leader spoke with her as well as the owner of a very special horse to learn more.

For Jamie Hoggarth and his kids, there was no quirkier horse than Duke.

Formally known as Express Air, he was a racing thoroughbred from Kentucky with lineage dating back to Secretariat’s father.

With more than three first place wins at a very young age, he was quite the success. When Duke turned 10, Jamie decided to make him a member of the family.

For six years, Duke provided a lot of laughter and hugs for the Hoggarth family.

After the sudden loss of their beloved Duke last year, the family wouldn’t have known what to do without Katie Granzow’s help.

“She understands the relationship with people and their pets and that’s important you know cause some people aren’t animal people and Katie is cause she’s got all of them,” said Hoggarth.

Granzow, the owner of One Last Ride, helped Jamie transport Duke’s remains and handled his offsite burial. She also went the extra mile and referred the family to a company that preserved pieces of Duke’s mane.

“Inevitably, when the end comes, somebody that’s an animal person, has that empathy and understanding,” said Hoggarth.

Katie said losing a pet is hard enough without the added stress of what to do after they die.

“As far as I know, I’m the only deceased animal livestock transporter throughout the state of North Dakota, so I service all of North Dakota and I’m here to help take some of the burden off your shoulders and to just help you,” said Granzow.

Katie’s services are accessible through her Facebook page, and she can help with all animals, big and small.

Granzow’s future plans include providing a cremation option for larger animals. As of now, Minot only provides these services for smaller animals.

In Bismarck, larger animals are accepted but Katie says she’d like to do things a bit differently while providing the option to stay local.

