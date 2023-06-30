BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You know you’re on to something if it’s been around since 1879. Mandan Rodeo Days is actually older than an event in Arizona that trademarked “World’s Oldest Rodeo.”

The 144th Annual Rodeo takes place on July 2, 3 and 4. Over 100 professionals be competing each night, plus about 300-more will be coming through in slack. This time of the year is called “Cowboy Christmas” because of the amount of money that can be won around the holiday. It also draws some of the biggest names in the business.

Heather Jacobson-Bauer, Mandan Rodeo Days Chairman, “Stetson Wright, he’s the all-around cowboy for bull riding and saddle bronc, he’s coming into town and coming to our rodeo. Kaycee Feild is a champion bareback rider in the NFR and he’s coming as well. Lisa Lockhart in barrel racing along with Britany Diaz and then her husband Isaac Diaz is doing the saddle bronc riding, so we got some pretty big names coming to our area.”

No matter how many of the world top ropers & riders are here, the big star this week will probably be the new rodeo arena in Mandan.

Jacobson-Bauer, “I would agree! The Dale Pahlke Arena has been long awaited. 30 years’ worth of waiting and it’s finally here and Jason Middlestad and Dale Pahlke have done a lot of work and thinking along with engineers and architects trying to put this together. It’s really a blessing to have it and for us to partake in it this year.”

Pahlke Arena has seating for 4,000.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.