Local farm to school: plans to expand to daycare, restaurants and nursing homes

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- The North Dakota Department of Public instruction is extending bridges from their farm to school program.

Amanda Olson, a farm to school specialist, said they want to bring local foods to early childcare facilities, nursing homes, and restaurants.

She said the local Farm to Table has increased in the last couple of years in Ward County.

“If your child isn’t able to access it at school or a daycare, or if you can’t access it at a restaurant, hopefully the next step is that you can access it more at a grocery store, and all of this is just beneficial to North Dakota’s economy,” said Olson.

She said they’re hosting several more workshops around Minot in August.

