Amber Alert canceled for 2 missing girls in Texas

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said two girls who were subjects of an earlier Amber Alert on Thursday have been located.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the girls, ages 14 and 11 years old, were found safe in Smith County, Texas.

The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”

The incident is still under investigation.

