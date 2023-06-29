Williston man charged with stabbing family member to undergo mental fitness test

Justin Savidge
Justin Savidge(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with attempted murder will undergo a mental examination before proceeding with arraignment.

Williston police arrested 22-year-old Justin Savidge in March after they responded to a domestic dispute call. Court documents said Savidge stabbed a family member multiple times in the head and abdomen.

Christopher Votava, Savidge’s attorney, requested that an evaluation for Savidge’s mental fitness be conducted. Northwest District Court Judge Robin Schmidt signed the order on Wednesday.

Savidge is being transferred to the State Hospital in Jamestown for the evaluation. An update to the court is scheduled for August 21.

