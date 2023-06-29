Williams County grants Atlas Power Data Center temporary certificate of occupancy

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The power for phase 2 of the Atlas Power Data Center west of Williston will remain on after the latest decision from Williams County Commissioners.

During a board meeting Thursday, the commission voted unanimously to grant Atlas Power and FX Solutions a temporary 60-day certificate of occupancy. Development Services Director Kameron Hymer said the facility has been given approval from the state electrical board and county inspectors to safely occupy the building.

“There’s no longer a hazard to life or property or violations of building code to justify cutting power or withholding a temporary certificate of occupancy for phase two,” said Hymer.

A $232,000 county fine was also paid by Atlas.

While the major safety issues were cleared, commissioners still expressed concern about the fencing around the area and excessive noise pollution. FX Solutions President Richard Tabish said sound wall materials should be coming today and construction should start on July 7 and finish on July 11.

“I think we are ready to see some results on that and we’re fairly optimistic that it’s going to help quite a bit,” said Tabish.

Tabish added Slagle Services has been fully paid to build security fencing around the data center’s perimeter.

Commissioner Steve Kemp motioned for the approval.

“We wouldn’t be in this situation if Atlas would have agreed to follow the rules in the first place. My thought is that the message should be clear at this point that they should follow the rules. I’m hopeful they will,” said Kemp.

Commissioner David Montgomery mentioned a temporary certificate should prove long enough for Atlas to mitigate the noise pollution and fencing.

The decision comes more than a week after commissioners voted to order Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative to cut the power from phase two. There is no official word on what this means for the potential court proceeding over the order to cut the power. The documents have not been filed as of this report.

Tabish declined to comment after the meeting, saying everything that needed to be said was done during the meeting.

Residents in the Judson Township who live next to the data center told Your News Leader it’s a bunch of empty promises until proven otherwise. People at the meeting said they still had some concerns about the effectiveness of the mitigation.

