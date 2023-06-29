What affirmative action means for ND universities

Affirmative Action ruling
Affirmative Action ruling(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down college affirmative action programs. But what does that mean for North Dakota universities and colleges?

North Dakota institutions like BSC and NDSU already don’t use race as a factor in admission decisions. However, NDSU does have affirmative action programs in other areas of the University, such as scholarships. A spokesperson for NDSU says they are “aware of the decision and looking into it with assistance from the Attorney General’s office.”

“Across the North Dakota University system to my knowledge none of our institutions use race in determining admission. And so I don’t see a lot of impact here in North Dakota,” said BSC Dean of Admission Manager Karen Erickson.

This decision overturned a 2003 ruling in which the court said race could be considered as a factor in the admission process because universities had compelling interest to maintain diversity on campus.

