Trip to the barber shop spans nearly 50 years and three generations

BISMARCK, N.D. - Not many of us can say we’ve had the same job for more than 50 years.

But one Bismarck barber can.

Doug Bauer has been cutting hair for 52 years; 45 of them in the same location. Many of his clients have been with him for decades.

For one Mandan family, a trip to Doug’s Place of Hairstyling is a family tradition.

This is Lincoln Mahrer’s first haircut. He’s not very happy about it, but his dad knows Lincoln is in good hands.

“It’s pretty special,” said his dad, Alex Mahrer.

Special because the barber cutting Lincoln’s hair is pretty experienced.

“I’ve been doing this for 52 years,” said Doug Bauer, owner of Doug’s Place of Hairstyling in downtown Bismarck.

Bauer became George Mahrer’s barber in 1974.

“So, it’s been roughly 49 years,” said George, who is Lincoln’s grandpa. “It’s fantastic. It’s great.”

George brought his sons here too.

“He used to cut my hair. I think my first haircut all the way until I was 18,” recalled his son, Chris Mahrer.

Memories of those haircuts are forever preserved in photos of Chris and his brother Alex. The photos tell the story of their time spent in Doug’s barber chair.

“He was basically a family member. We saw him every couple of months,” said Mahrer.

But the stories on this day revolve around his brother Alex’s first haircut.

“He fell asleep in my chair,” recalled Bauer with a laugh.

“It’s the same chair,” said Alex as he looked around the barber shop.

Time really has stood still inside this barber shop,

“It looks just like I remember it,” said Alex.

But at the same time, time has also marched on. Those young Mahrer boys Bauer remembers are now all grown up and are dads themselves.

“That tells me that I’m aging too,” said Bauer with a smile.

Still, Bauer has no plans to put down the scissors. He’ll keep cutting hair as long as he can.

“I’ve got the sign up right there that says, ‘never quit,’” he said, pointing to the sign above one of the mirrors in his shop.”

Bauer has been in his same location on Broadway in Bismarck since 1978. George says he’s learned over the years to schedule his appointments as much as three months in advance because Bauer’s schedule fills up quickly.

