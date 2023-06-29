Shootout outside US consulate in Saudi port city leaves assailant and security guard dead, US says

The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the department said.

The consulate went into lockdown as the shooting took place and no Americans or American staff were injured, it said.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to the Saudi authorities, who it said were investigating.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, citing Saudi police, said the man had gotten out of a vehicle outside the consulate carrying a gun.

“Authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the press agency said. It said the slain consulate security worker was Nepalese.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Corbin Lampert
UPDATE: Bond set at $1 million for man charged with murder in Bismarck
16-year-old Bismarck girl killed in shooting
UPDATE: 16-year-old victim identified in Bismarck murder
Tate Doppler on "Days of Our Lives"
Bismarck native lands role on ‘Days of Our Lives’
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Actor and Minot native Josh Duhamel with cast at MSU Summer Theatre
Minot native Josh Duhamel pays visit to MSU Summer Theatre

Latest News

An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.
Father buys son first lottery ticket for graduation, hits $50,000 jackpot
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/28/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/28/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 6/28/23
KFYR First News at Six Weather 6/28/23