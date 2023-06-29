Sentencing hearing set for Williston man found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder

Dekendrick Williams
Dekendrick Williams(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A sentencing date has been set for a Williston man involved in a 2021 apartment shooting.

A jury found Dekendrick Williams guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder back in April. A northwest district court judge scheduled the sentencing for August 25 at 1:30.

Williams was charged after police said they found weapons and ammo used in a shootout at the Windscape Apartments.

A pre-sentence investigation is currently underway.

The investigator handling the case said she expects to have Williams’s psychological evaluation completed in July.

