SCOTUS expected to give opinion of student loan forgiveness

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. This deal would forgive up to $20,000 in debt per borrower.

Gabriel Thom is one of the more than 43 million Americans with student loan debt. Right now, he owes about $125,000 and is hoping for a positive decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. “With me and my fiancé it’s like ‘wow that is like 20 grand off our student loans.’ Which would be amazing, but we are not expecting that, but we’ll take a helping hand if it’s offered,” said Thom.

About 37 million people would be eligible for some loan cancellation.

The Supreme Court is considering if Biden had the power to forgive so much debt without authorization from Congress. “From what I can tell it is a 50 50 decision on whether it passes. We all realize that we went to college and it was our own decision that was not anyone else’s decision. And not anyone else’s responsibility to cover the cost of that,” said Thom.

At BSC roughly one fourth of their student body takes out loans. The decision doesn’t have any direct impacts on the college. “However, whichever way this legislation goes it is really educating and working with our student body. We may have some students who are waiting on this ruling to determine if they want to come back to school. If they are looking at accruing more debt,” said BSC Dean of Admission Management Karen Erickson.

For other students like Gabriel, they might be holding off on making unnecessary and large purchases to help pay off the debt. But not all of it will disappear if SCOTUS rules in their favor. “Save every penny, continue to work as much as we can, save where we can. Like the mentality won’t change but we would be a lot further on in paying debt,” said Thom.

To qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness, you must have federal student loans and earn less than $125,000 a year.

