Sawyer City Council meets with highway department to address speeding

Speed counter
Speed counter(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAWYER, N.D. (KMOT) – Members of the Sawyer community are working with the county to find a way to cut down on motorists speeding through town.

The Sawyer city council brought their concerns to the County highway committee meeting Tuesday.

Dana Larsen, Ward County engineer, said their streets have signs for speed limits, but it comes down to enforcement.

One of the options the highway department provided was to add a speed counter to collect data about the frequency, the time of day and traffic volume, so they work with law enforcement.

“There’s things that naturally calm the speed, but once again they want to be able to respond to the residents,” said Larsen.

He said the device can document how much over the speed limit drivers go.

