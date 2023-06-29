Raging Rivers hosts Everyone Swims event for people with disabilities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – For people with sensory disorders or disabilities, a day at the water park can be difficult and not very enjoyable.

Kassidy has been able to splash at Raging River for three years now thanks to its Everyone Swims event.

“She’s hooked, she doesn’t do well in crowds, she does well with the smaller crowds this is just perfect,” said Kelly Klaudt of New Salem.

Last year, Kassidy had to bring her walker, the year before a wheelchair. Now she gets around all on her own. Her grandma, Kelly, said those milestones are due to events like this.

“Just to interact with other kids her age and anytime we can get to events with people that are like her just makes it better,” said Klaudt.

Everyone Swims is geared toward people with disabilities who maybe can’t come to the water park on a normal day.

“Because it’s too loud, there’s too much music, there’s too many people. So this kind of offers an event where it’s less busy, more inclusive, we don’t play any music. And they can just feel safe and welcomed in the environment,” said Tyra Riepl, facility supervisor of Raging Rivers.

The swimmers at the event were excited to get in the water. For many of them, it was their first time at the water park.

“I’m pretty sure everyone is going to have a fun time and enjoy this as much as they can before they go back,” said Rory Bailey of Bismarck.

Raging Rivers received a grant to get a water wheelchair and other devices those with disabilities can use in the water.

The next Everyone Swims is on July 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost to get in is $5 a person.

