Barricaded subject, police on scene

Barricaded subject-Thayer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are currently dealing with a barricaded subject on the 3200 block of East Thayer Avenue.

Police say a perimeter has been set up around an apartment building and a person is barricaded inside the building. Police have evacuated residents inside the building where the barricaded subject is.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators are currently on the scene, and police are asking people to use alternate routes at this time.

We’ll bring you updates as we learn more.

