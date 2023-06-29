Barricaded subject, police on scene

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are currently dealing with a barricaded subject on the 3200 block of East Thayer Avenue.

Police say a perimeter has been set up around an apartment building and a person is barricaded inside the building. Police have evacuated residents inside the building where the barricaded subject is.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators are currently on the scene, and police are asking people to use alternate routes at this time.

We’ll bring you updates as we learn more.

Barricaded subject ongoing (Photo courtesy of Tanner Rausch)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.