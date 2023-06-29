Montana-Dakota Utilities demolishes Heskett Station in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Montana-Dakota Utilities’ Heskett station in Mandan was demolished this morning. The demolition was at 7:30 a.m.

Heskett Unit 1 stack, the Haskett Unit 2 boiler and the coal bunkers were all taken down.

The Heskett coal fire facilities have not been in use since February 2022. The site will be cleaned up and then re-seeded with new grass.

