Minot Minotauros release 2023-2024 schedule, finish with four-game series against Bismarck
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Minotauros released the team’s 2023-2024 schedule Wednesday.
The Tauros advanced to the Robertson Cup playoffs last season but exited in the first round.
Next year’s schedule opens with preseason games on Sept. 1 and 2 with the annual War in Watford against the Bismarck Bobcats the following weekend.
The home opener is against the Aberdeen Wings on Oct. 6 at the MAYSA Arena.
Minot plays at Bismarck on Thanksgiving Eve then hosts Aberdeen the day after the holiday.
The regular season ends in April with four-straight games against Bismarck. Minot hosts the final game of the four-game series.
For the full schedule, visit the North American Hockey League website.
