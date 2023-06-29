Minot Minotauros release 2023-2024 schedule, finish with four-game series against Bismarck

Minot Minotauros
Minot Minotauros(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Minotauros released the team’s 2023-2024 schedule Wednesday.

The Tauros advanced to the Robertson Cup playoffs last season but exited in the first round.

Next year’s schedule opens with preseason games on Sept. 1 and 2 with the annual War in Watford against the Bismarck Bobcats the following weekend.

The home opener is against the Aberdeen Wings on Oct. 6 at the MAYSA Arena.

Minot plays at Bismarck on Thanksgiving Eve then hosts Aberdeen the day after the holiday.

The regular season ends in April with four-straight games against Bismarck. Minot hosts the final game of the four-game series.

For the full schedule, visit the North American Hockey League website.

