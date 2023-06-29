Minot-born Zach Nehring drafted by Winnipeg Jets in third round of 2023 NHL Draft

Zach Nehring
Zach Nehring(Photo courtesy of Angie Nehring)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KMOT) – The Winnipeg Jets selected Zach Nehring, a right winger born in Minot, North Dakota, in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft Thursday morning.

Zach already has ties to Winnipeg.

His grandparents live in Napinka, Manitoba and say they are already Jets fans but don’t plan on missing a game now.

Zach has already been a Jet, he played for the Winnipeg Junior Jets in 2014 and 2015 at the Brick Invitational tournament.

Zach attended Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn., the same school Sidney Crosby, Zach Parise and Jonathan Toews attended.

He’s committed to playing hockey at NCAA Division I Western Michigan University in the fall.

His twin sister, Mikkail, signed to compete in track and field for St. Cloud State.

Mikkail graduated from Minot High this spring.

Zach is the first Minot-born player to be drafted into the NHL since the San Jose Sharks selected Alex Schoenborn in 2014.

