Minot AFB pilot discusses role in air refueling centennial flyover

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) - Tuesday, two KC-135 tankers and two B-52 bombers conducted flyovers in the Upper Midwest as a celebration of 100 years of air refueling capabilities.

A Minot airman had the honor to fly one of the B-52s following an invite from an alumni friend at UND.

Capt. Christian Dahl with the 23rd Bomb Squadron flew for Minot.

The aircraft got to fly lower to the ground, getting a view of the scenery below.

Some of the landmarks included in the flyovers were Mount Rushmore, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Olympic National Park.

They also visited different parts of Washington, Oregon, Montana, and more.

They crossed over the Minot area around 4 p.m.

Dahl said he got the aviation bug from his father and that he’s grateful for all who help get the jets in the air.

“So, think about those people when you see us go over and do the cool stuff. Obviously, we’re having a blast doing it and that’s why we love to do it but there’s a lot that is involved to get these jets in the air and I’d like to thank those people for taking the time to make sure we get airborne every day,” said Dahl.

Dahl has been piloting B-52s for roughly six years.

The tankers hailed from Fairchild Air Force Base in Washinton and the B-52s flew out of Minot, meeting up just west of Billings, Montana.

The B-52s were in the air for roughly seven hours.

