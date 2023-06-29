Judge orders survey taken down in Anita Knutson death case

Rice survey
Rice survey(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The judge presiding over the case of the person charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson said the courts will go the traditional routes of determining whether a fair and impartial jury trial can take place in Ward County.

State prosecutors called on the courts to file a gag order on the defense for Nichole Rice after Rice’s defense team circulated a survey on social media earlier this month. The survey asked the taker a series of questions on their knowledge and opinion of the case.

Rice’s defense attorney Philip Becher argued the survey was necessary to prove his client would not be able to receive a fair trial in Ward County. State prosecutors countered that the survey was not narrow enough in scope and created the very bias the defense was trying to avoid.

At a motion hearing Thursday, Judge Richard Hagar did not go as far as issuing a full gag order, but instructed the defense to remove the current survey, which has since closed, and secure permission from the court before issuing any further surveys on the public.

Hagar also said the courts will issue standard questionnaires to potential jurors to weed out any bias when the case moves to the pretrial conference stage.

Rice, who is out on bail, will be in court for that hearing Sept. 27.

We’ll have more from Thursday’s motion hearing on KMOT at 6 and 10.

