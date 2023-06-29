Hot Tots raise more than $16,000 for local nonprofits, auctioning Star Wars-themed jerseys Thursday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- The Minot Hot Tots have raised more than $16,000 for local nonprofit organizations through jersey auctions.

There is still one more jersey auction remaining, on Thursday night.

“We want the entire Minot community to benefit from the team being here. Whether that’s having something fun to do and come make memories with your family or donating money to local nonprofits to help them continue to make a difference in the community,” said Hot Tots General Manager Monica Blake.

The Hot Tots’ “Military Appreciation” jerseys raised $8,995 for On the Water Inc. and the Minot chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

The “Minot Mallards” throwback jerseys also raised more than $8,000 for Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports and the Minot YMCA.

Thursday night the Hot Tots will sport Star Wars-themed jerseys for the final jersey auction of the summer.

“The on-field games are all switched to focus around Star Wars, whether it’s a play on a name or completely revamping the game itself. The music will be different, we’ll have characters dressed up and the jersey auction benefits Souris Valley United Way (Thursday night), so all of the proceeds from the auction go directly to them,” said Blake.

Bidding is open until 8:35 p.m. CST on the Hot Tots website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.