UPDATE: Male, vehicle located; child, female still missing in Amber Alert

Breanna Ziegler and Terell Decoteau were last seen at Fargo Courthouse. Ziegler and Decoteau...
Breanna Ziegler and Terell Decoteau were last seen at Fargo Courthouse. Ziegler and Decoteau were ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm.(none)
By Your News Leader staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) UPDATE 12:20 A.M.: North Dakota Emergency Services said Terell Decoteau, as well as the vehicle in question, have been located, though the child, Beatris Decoteau, and the female, Breanna Ziegler, are still missing.

ORIGINAL STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for three-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beatris or 22-year-old Breanna Ziegler or 22-year-old Terell Decoteau should call 9-1-1.

Ziegler and Decoteau were last seen at Fargo Courthouse. Ziegler and Decoteau were ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm.

Ziegler is 5′7″, 150 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Decoteau is 5′11″, 189 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

They may be in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with North Dakota plates 268 DSC.

