Bismarck Public Schools administration building moved

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools Administration is moving out of Hughes Education Center. Faculty made the transition Wednesday.

The new administration building will be located at 128 Soo Line Dr. in Bismarck.

Hughes will use the facility for middle school career and technical education classes.

The space for classrooms will save BPS from having to build another middle school.

“We actually have six pathways, so manufacturing health sciences, all that. And what it’s going to allow us to do is have, as early as sixth grade, those middle school students be introduced to those career pathways,” said Darin Scherr, business and operations manager.

The kids will then be immersed in workforce development before they get to high school.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.