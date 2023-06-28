Williston State College to build $37 million healthcare training facility

Williston State Medical Training Facility Design
Williston State Medical Training Facility Design(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College was a big winner in the 2023 legislative session. It was able to secure millions toward building a much-needed facility in the region.

There’s a workforce shortage in the healthcare industry throughout northwest North Dakota and northeast Montana. With Sanford Health planning to bring a clinic and hospital to Williston, city leaders have stressed the need to have sufficient healthcare training opportunities. On Wednesday, Williston State College officially announced plans to build a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility, looking to alleviate this issue.

The nearly $37 million facility will feature courses that have been requested by regional healthcare providers. They include radiation tech, surgical tech and nursing. College President Bernelle Hirning said they also want to reach out to other colleges like the University of North Dakota for behavioral health and Minot State for addiction studies.

“We will not add programs or put anything into this healthcare facility without having it vetted with the healthcare providers to make sure it’s needed and there’s a demand for it,” said Hirning.

Williston State’s massage therapy will also move into the new facility. Hirning said they will also have an ambulance bay for EMT courses.

“When it is finished, it will be a pride piece for this community and for this college,” said Hirning.

Beyond what this will provide for the community, college officials say this facility will make it more attractive for people seeking a college education.

“Any chance we get to capitalize on an opportunity like this where we have a brand-new medical facility and possibilities of new academic programs is really exciting,” said Hunter Berg, executive director of the Williston State College Foundation.

The state legislature funded about $29 million for the facility, while Williston State will cover the remaining $8 million.

Preliminary work is underway for the facility. Hirning said he is hoping to start construction next spring and it should take up to 15 months to complete.

