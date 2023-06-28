‘We won’t let that promise die’: how Justin Demary’s friends pledged to remember his legacy

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some people live lives too good to forget.

“He’s impossible to not remember,” said Caleb Heilman, who coached and employed Justin Demary.

Justin Demary was one of those people.

“His mom didn’t want JD to be forgotten. Anything that we can do to help make that a thing was easy,” said Pat Arntson, a coach of Justin’s.

Justin came to Minot in 2017 to play baseball for the Beavers.

“I remember the first time I met him because he had a hard Louisiana accent, and you couldn’t really understand what he was saying. He talked a little slower than everyone else and he was the first to let you know,” said Sal Rodriguez, who played alongside Justin at MSU.

His name is forever in the record books, tied for third in the school’s all-time wins in a season.

“The fire in that dude’s belly to be as good as he could possibly be in everything he did, still to this day, is unmatched by anybody that I’ve worked with,” said Heilman.

Minot State’s NSIC championship in Justin’s senior season remains the Beavers’ most recent ring.

“I’m just lucky to have those memories as a part of my life,” said Rodriguez.

The trophies will be treasured.

“Everything about the guy was special,” said Rodriguez.

Justin’s kindness is why his memory will never wane.

“He could work with a ten-year-old and make that ten-year-old feel like he was the only person in the world, at that moment. He had that charisma and he understood people. And then he could step foot on a college baseball field, and I don’t know that I’ve ever worked with anyone who had as much ‘dog’ in him as that guy,” said Heilman.

Justin stayed in Minot for two years after graduating and worked for Heilman as a strength and conditioning coach.

“He’s just one of those unique blends of charisma and leadership skills and work ethic and a guy that would have made a big impact wherever he ended up,” said Heilman.

Justin accepted a position with the Boston Red Sox strength program before his passing.

“He was going to make it. And it’s a shame that we never got to see it,” said Rodriguez.

In 2022, Heilman suggested renaming the Heilman’s Performance legion baseball tournament in honor of his weight room apprentice.

“Caleb mentioned, ‘What do you think about naming it for JD,’ and I said, ‘I’m in,’” said Arntson.

Now, Justin not only lives on in the hearts of his friends, but also in the Minot baseball community.

“Everybody has to go about their lives at some point. If we can take a weekend a year to make sure it’s still vocal up here, I think that’s still important,” said Arntson.

Two months after he passed, Justin’s mom and girlfriend threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Beavers game at Corbett Field.

“I never forget his mom asking me, please don’t let Justin be forgotten. I just don’t want people to forget about him,” said Heilman.

“We won’t let that promise die, that’s for sure,” said Heilman.

Unforgettably: that’s how Justin Demary lived his life.

The second annual Justin Demary Memorial Tournament begins Friday at Corbett Field and runs through Sunday.

