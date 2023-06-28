United Way hosts Rep. Kelly Armstrong

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Representative Kelly Armstrong stopped by the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way homeless shelter Wednesday.

The United Way opened an upgraded homeless shelter in April. Armstrong took a tour of the new facility and spoke to staff members about the challenges they face. He said, although the problem of homelessness uncomfortable, it’s important to talk about.

“If you don’t have a place where somebody can come, I mean, you know, they’ve got rooms for families, rooms for men, rooms for women. But, regardless of how anybody ended up in that situation, I don’t think anybody wants to see a ten-year-old not have a place to put her head down at night. And that doesn’t happen without an organization like the United Way,” said Armstrong.

The operations director at the United Way says travel is perhaps the biggest issue for people experiencing homelessness. If you don’t have a car or another way to get around, it’s hard to get to work in Bismarck.

