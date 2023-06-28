Two projects receive funding in North Dakota as part of “Investing in America” program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration announced $2.2 billion in new investments for infrastructure projects nationwide, with $28 million geared towards projects in North Dakota.

The $2.2 billion will finance 162 community-led projects as part of the administration’s “Investing in America” agenda.

The funding in North Dakota will go towards two major projects. One of them is the nearly $10 million Tribal Trail Connections project, which will fund two multi-use trails from Fort Totten to Devils Lake, and from Belcourt to the Sky Dancer Casino. The other project is a reconstruction project for Route 6 on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, which received more than $18 million in funding.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says these grants will help create new jobs, improve safety and advance equity.

Overall, the U.S. Department of Transportation received requests for more than $15 billion dollars in projects for the $2 billion available.

