Trio arrested after toddler requires Narcan treatment in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Three people were arrested and charged after a toddler in their presence had to be administered Narcan for opioid exposure.

According to a criminal affidavit, officers responded to a medical call Monday afternoon at a southeast Minot residence.

Investigators said when officers arrived on scene, a child appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness and had trouble breathing. The child became alert after they were administered Narcan.

The affidavit indicates a woman on scene identified as 61-year-old Connie Wheeler told investigators she did not know how the 17-month-old child came in contact with the controlled substance, and later said the child could have picked up something left from a friend.

In the affidavit, a man identified as 42-year-old Dustin Strenke told investigators the child was chewing on tin foil prior to experiencing symptoms.

Wheeler, Strenke, and 67-year-old Curby Pagel were arrested on a B-felony charge of endangerment of child.

All three made initial court appearances Tuesday and will be arraigned Aug. 4.

