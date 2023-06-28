Trio arrested after toddler requires Narcan treatment in Minot

(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Three people were arrested and charged after a toddler in their presence had to be administered Narcan for opioid exposure.

According to a criminal affidavit, officers responded to a medical call Monday afternoon at a southeast Minot residence.

Investigators said when officers arrived on scene, a child appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness and had trouble breathing. The child became alert after they were administered Narcan.

The affidavit indicates a woman on scene identified as 61-year-old Connie Wheeler told investigators she did not know how the 17-month-old child came in contact with the controlled substance, and later said the child could have picked up something left from a friend.

In the affidavit, a man identified as 42-year-old Dustin Strenke told investigators the child was chewing on tin foil prior to experiencing symptoms.

Wheeler, Strenke, and 67-year-old Curby Pagel were arrested on a B-felony charge of endangerment of child.

All three made initial court appearances Tuesday and will be arraigned Aug. 4.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Bismarck girl killed in shooting
UPDATE: 16-year-old victim identified in Bismarck murder
19-year-old Corbin Lampert
UPDATE: Bond set at $1 million for man charged with murder in Bismarck
Tate Doppler on "Days of Our Lives"
Bismarck native lands role on ‘Days of Our Lives’
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Actor and Minot native Josh Duhamel with cast at MSU Summer Theatre
Minot native Josh Duhamel pays visit to MSU Summer Theatre

Latest News

Armstrong hosted by United Way
United Way hosts Rep. Kelly Armstrong
ND PERS board seeks to oust legislators
Justin Demary
‘We won’t let that promise die’: how Justin Demary’s friends pledged to remember his legacy
Midwest travel influencers
Midwest travel influencers explore Bismarck and Mandan in collaboration with North Dakota Tourism