Trial set in Minot bar shooting
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – An Alabama man accused of injuring two people in a shooting at a Minot bar in February will stand trial in October.
Theophris Drake faces five felony charges — one B-felony and four C-felonies — in connection with the incident at the Dakota Lounge in the early morning hours of Feb. 4.
Prosecutors said the 40-year-old Drake fired a gun inside the bar, injuring two people.
Drake faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the B-felony charge of aggravated assault, permanent loss or impair.
The trial is scheduled for four days starting Oct. 24.
