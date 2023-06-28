SUV hits two bikers on cancer fundraising ride in Barnes County

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Sanborn man has been charged after he hit two bicyclists from Texas who were on a cross-country cancer fundraising trip.

Highway Patrol says at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, 15 bikers from the Texas 4000 group were traveling west near Barnes County Road 22. The bikers were riding single file in groups of five.

88-year-old Peter Schuck was driving a SUV also going west, passed two groups. As Schuck approached a third, he struck two bikers from behind and left the scene.

22-year-old Felicity Hung and 20-year-old Neerja Akula, both of Texas, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Schuck was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

