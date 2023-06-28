Sports Spotlight: Mandan’s Lucas Burgum

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When the season changes from Spring to Summer, Mandan baseball transitions from the Braves to the Chiefs. And when that time comes, familiar faces reappear. Class of ‘22 graduate Lucas Burgum is back in Mandan this summer for his last go-round in Legion Ball.

“Mandan has always meant a lot to me, especially with the coaches and the players. Coming back, with the struggles we went through early on in my career, I wanted to make sure that we can maintain what we’ve built these past couple of years and keep building on from there. Hopefully, we can just make the program a dynasty again,” said Lucas Burgum with the Mandan Chiefs.

With one year at Alexandria College under his belt, Burgum’s presence provides so much for Post 40.

“Well, the number one thing is leadership. He’s the heartbeat of what we do,” said Jake Kincaid, head coach of the Mandan Chiefs. “He’s a guy that will let you know, ‘Hey, we’ve got to try something different - this isn’t working’ or gives you the feedback ‘this is something we really like as players - this is really getting us better.’ If there’s an issue that pops up, he’s an extension of the coaching staff. If something comes up, he takes care of it before we have to.”

“He’s a very good leader. Any time we face some adversity in the game like some past balls or errors, he’s always going to be the first one to pick me up if I make the error or pick anyone else up when we’re struggling. He’s always going to be there to take that leadership role.” said Hudsen Sheldon with the Mandan Chiefs.

There’s no questioning the impact Lucas has on the guys he’s played with.

“He’s just, you know, my role model and I look up to him. At any time, I can ask him for any advice, on the field or off the field. I just know that he’s always going to give the most reasonable and honest answer,” said Sheldon.

In his last season with the Chiefs, Burgum is focused on enjoying the moment.

“Before the season started, we wrote on a piece of paper what we wanted out of the season, and I wrote ‘fun and growth,’” said Burgum. “I think the big thing for me is riding out the season and having as much fun as I possibly can and making sure the guys do the same thing. Then, building the team for years to come and making sure they understand what it means to be a Chief, then going from there.”

The Chiefs head to Fargo tomorrow for a conference match-up against the Post 400 Stars.

