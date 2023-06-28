Some mobile home residents in Minot face rising rents, expensive moves

Transporting a mobile home
Transporting a mobile home
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Rents for mobile homes in some Minot communities continue to aggravate residents.

Your News Leader looks at the associated costs with moving a home.

Lathan Strokland, a now-former resident of Western Village, LLC, is moving his home. He said his rent increased by about 40% around last November, not including utilities.

”This month, it was close to $200 for utilities,” said Strokland.

Kent French, director of the North Dakota Manufactured Housing Association, said this issue is occurring all over the country.

”They really don’t do their due diligence. They don’t know the income levels of the people in the community,” said French.

Depending on the size of the home, the legwork in hoisting it up and if the tires are ready to go, the cost to move the home ranges from $1,100 to $5,000. Strokland said after he invested in a new lot for his manufactured home, he spent more than $35,000 to get sewer, water and other utilities installed.

He said he’s lucky to have the financial means and the skill set to move.

”A lot of people can’t. They’re wondering what they can or how to get out from underneath it,” said Strokland.

French said one of the issues in leaving is having somewhere to move the home.

”Other communities that are accepting homes may not accept that house because of the age of it. That’s a real problem,” said French.

Strokland said it took him and his dad around 280 hours to set up the new property.

Your News Leader reached out to Western Village, LLC, who declined to comment.

Your News Leader will have more Wednesday on the impact on residents who don’t have the resources to leave.

