Pro’s Pointer #9

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame inductee, reinforces the idea that a fishing day does not always have to be high speed or on the go all of the time, plus there’s also a good chance it’s the way you first fished as a kid.

”Every once in a while, we just might want to go sit by the lake or lounge around in the boat, maybe we catch a fish and maybe we don’t. I can think of no better way to do that than by fishing with a bobber,” said Candle. “Bobbers are very non-discriminant, they catch small fish, they catch big fish, we can fish them shallow, we can fish them deep. They work in the spring, the summer and the fall. I’ve been told if you absolutely have to ice fish, they work pretty good then as well, so let’s just grab a cooler full of food, a comfortable chair, cast a line out and wait until we hear those magical words, ‘Hey Your Bobber Is Down!’”

Next week, Candle takes us casting smallmouth bass.

