Pearl Jam band member opens Standing Rock Skate Park in collaboration with Nike

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - Fort Yates got a new skate park and basketball court. Nike built the basketball court and Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam built the skatepark.

The new skatepark was built by Jeff Ament’s non-profit Montana Pool Service.

“Eight years ago, we build a skate park on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning, where I took half of my tour proceeds that year towards that work. And that really was the beginning of the sixth or seventh mark that I was involved in, and we are now at the thirty-first park,” said Jeff Ament, founder of Montana Pool Service and co-founder of Pearl Jam.

The new recreational spaces mean a lot to the youth in the Fort Yates community.

“We didn’t really have anything, but we also had a skatepark at a different location, but it’s just been ruined by other people. But I’m very glad we get this experience, especially for the younger generation. It’s very, very welcoming, especially towards us, as Native Americans, we really struggle with alcoholism and drugs. So this is very good because this could be an outlet for students and people in need,” said Jada Claymore, a student at Fort Yates High School.

For Montana Pool Service and Nike, Fort Yates was a perfect place to give back.

“We have really been putting our focus to the more isolated and rural areas. And as you know, the reservations, they put the native folks 150 years ago into the most isolated areas, and so we ended up, a lot of times, on reservations,” said Ament.

The event brought people of all ages from the Standing Rock Reservation together, and acknowledged their heritage and past while celebrating the future with the new enhancements to their community.

“I want to stress the importance of community, stress the importance of investing in our youth, investing in education and taking into consideration that we are only as strong as our families – invest in families. I’m extremely proud of the event. We expected 200. There are more than 400 people that came here today,” said Billi Jo Beheler, executive director of Oun.

The courts and the skate park were full all afternoon.

Montana Pool Service is hoping to work with Nike again to open more parks on reservations.

