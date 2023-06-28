North Dakotans bring light to veterans’ struggles with PTSD

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tuesday is National PTSD Awareness Day. As an invisible disorder, the severity can be overlooked and deadly.

Studies show veterans are at a 57% higher risk of dying by suicide due to PTSD than the rest of the population, and nearly two times the national average.

KMOT’s Haley Burchett spoke with a family that lost a loved one as well as a veteran for more insight.

After losing her brother Steven in 2010, Miranda Schuler prayed and asked how she could help others also suffering with PTSD.

”We weren’t sure how to help,” said Schuler.

In 2014, she posted the need for used military boots on social media for her display of 22 pairs — representing how many veterans are lost each day.

”It brings a real powerful visual image and people who interact with it can see these were real people,” said Schuler.

Schuler partnered with Live to Tell, a veterans’ suicide group, to meet others with similar experiences. Among the 125,000 veterans who have died by suicide since 2001 was Staff Sgt. Joe Biel, who served three tours in Iraq, and died by suicide in 2007.

”At the end of the day, we’re trying to prevent people from ultimately what Joe did,” said Jory Stevenson with the Apathy Motorcycle Club.

In 2008, the Joe Biel Memorial Motorcycle Ride was created to raise money and awareness for PTSD victims.

”Joe [Biel] was an excellent soldier, great guy, and not all wounds are visible,” said Stevenson.

With the help of Staff Sgt. Matthew Leaf, Biel’s birthday on June 27 became National PTSD Awareness Day. Last year, the Joe Biel Memorial Ride evolved into the National PTSD Ride.

”In my opinion, one is too many. We should be doing whatever we can to help those people acclimate back into society here, and make them feel appreciated and make sure that they know that they have options,” said Stevenson.

The war does not end when the soldier comes home but the fight continues.

The Apathy Original Motorcycle Club in Minot raises between $15,000 and $20,000 through the ride. The funds are donated to veterans’ families in need through the Forgotten Warrior Foundation.

The money also paid for food at the Oak Park PTSD Awareness Walk Tuesday evening.

Resources for veterans:

