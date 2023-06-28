ND PERS board seeks to oust legislators

(WTOK)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The board responsible for North Dakota’s government retirement plan is requesting the state Supreme Court intervene to prevent lawmakers from serving on their board.

The Public Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees is unhappy with the Legislature’s actions. Specifically, the Legislature’s move to increase the number of lawmakers who sit on that board, from two to four. Currently, it’s a nine-person board, this would raise it to 11. The PERS board believes it’s unconstitutional for legislators to sit on the board in the first place, that’s why they’re asking the Supreme Court to do something about it.

“Separation of powers is kind of the big question. The board’s position is consistent with the positions that it took for the other bills that attempted to do the same thing,” said PERS executive director Scott Miller.

Scott Miller says this is unrelated to the Legislature’s decision to spend several billion dollars over 30 years to shut down the pension plan for future state employees.

