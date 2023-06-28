ND mobile home lot renters facing evictions

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – This week Your News Leader has been covering the issues some mobile home park renters are facing.

Some have seen significant changes in rent over the past couple of years.

Residents in one mobile home community are facing roughly a 40-percent increase in rent – and that’s before additional monthly expenses.

Your News Leader talks with one of the residents who could be impacted by the new park ownership.

Most homebuyers, mobile or otherwise, want to protect and keep their investment.

Brenda Lovgren has lived in her mobile home for 13 years, but now she said she’s in danger of losing it.

“I’m facing homelessness,” said Lovgren.

Lovgren said she received notice of a $200 dollar rent increase last November, effective in December. The change makes her rent just shy of $700 dollars. She said her disability income is less than $1,200 a month.

Kent French, director of the North Dakota Manufactured Housing Association, said when he used to operate communities, his group measured the cost of living before raising rent.

“They live month to month and there is no extra money. Many of these people are going backwards, and that’s why you’re seeing many of the parks lose residents,” said French.

Lovgren said before the spike, she was eligible for housing assistance. Since the lot rent increased, she said it has jeopardized her eligibility.

Cheryl Merck, principal investigator with Money Follows the Person, said in the last three months, their referrals have increased.

“A lot of people are calling looking for assistance with their rent, assistance with security deposits and just basically anything to get them into housing or stay in their housing,” said Merck.

Despite their efforts, French said some tenants have already faced eviction, and Lovgren said she has a court appearance coming up for outstanding rent.

Your News Leader tried contacting Western Village for comment and will try again this week.

Below is a copy of the summary of mobile tenant rights and laws passed during this legislative session. One of the new laws includes a minimum three-month notice for mobile home evictions starting on August 1.

ND Mobile Home Tenant Rights and Laws page 1 (ND Legislature)

ND Mobile Home Tenant Rights and Laws page 2 (ND Legislature)

ND Mobile Home Tenant Rights and Laws page 3 (ND Legislature)

