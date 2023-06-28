Midwest travel influencers explore Bismarck and Mandan in collaboration with North Dakota Tourism

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota might not come to mind as a top-of-the-list travel destination, but a group of Midwest influencers are seeing all the state has to offer.

The Midwest Travel Network, a group of travel influencers, started their day in Mandan at Cappuccino on Collins for the second day of their Time to Explore Tour. They are finding all the hidden gems in North Dakota.

“I think we always need to remember that every community has something special to offer. Wherever we live, we forget about the amazing things that are in our area. I tell people to stand and then go 25 miles out radius, and you’re gonna find something amazing that you don’t know about, but rural America often gets overlooked,” said Sara Broers, co-founder of Midwest Travel Network.

North Dakota tourism likes pairing with the influencers because they’re able to connect and inspire their audiences to drive up tourism.

“60% of American travelers will look to influence their content prior to booking the trip to their destination. So we understand the value of that influencer marketing has been a big part of our overall marketing efforts,” said Kim Schmidt, ND Dept. of Commerce, Tourism Division.

The 11 influencers from the Midwest are hoping to highlight the beauty of the states that are forgotten when it comes to planning a vacation.

“We are a flyover country in the Midwest, but we don’t have to be a flyover country. And we all know that the return of the American Road Trip is stronger than ever before. Or Dakota is one of those states that a lot of people save as their 50th state to visit and I would challenge people to make it not your 50th Make it your fifth, sixth seventh and if you live in North Dakota, just realize you have a lot of incredible things in your own backyard,” said Broers.

The group of bloggers has been collaborating since 2018, and together they help showcase local businesses.

“So we bring these influencers into the state, our communities roll out the red carpet, and so they go, they hit communities like Fargo, Jamestown. Some of them will come on that path but then they also hit a lot of our rural communities. And it’s the opportunity for our rural communities to showcase their unique offerings as well,” said Schmidt.

They all post content on their social media. To follow along with the bloggers they can all be found on Midwest Travel Blogger.com.

Throughout their tour, they dined at Huckleberry House on River Road Bismarck, went kayaking and got to see great views on the Lewis and Clark Riverboat.

