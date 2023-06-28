Martha’s Place: Bringing hospice care to northeastern Montana

Martha Nugent
Martha Nugent(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - Receiving some healthcare services can be difficult in rural areas. The problem is especially noticeable in northeastern Montana, where people have to travel hundreds of miles away for the care they need. One Sidney woman is looking to bring back an important service for the elderly.

Hospice services provide the best care possible for people nearing the end of their life. Since moving to Sidney in 2020, Martha Nugent has noticed a need for elderly care and has started a business, hiring more than a dozen caretakers to help others. This has been a welcomed benefit by those in rural Montana.

“It meant the world to me, my family, my mom and my dad. That’s where [my dad] wanted to pass, his home. He said you will never stick me in an old folk’s home. I’m going to die with some dignity in my house,” said Joe Sinard, whose family received hospice services from Nugent’s business, Thy Neighbor.

Nugent plans to expand her services by renovating the old Fischer House in Sidney to Martha’s Place, a 7,100-square-foot hospice home for people needing end-of-life care. It would be just the third hospice house in Montana and would house 12 people once fully renovated.

The Fischer House, future home of Martha's Place
“I watch people struggle as they’re dying. If we don’t want to see our families suffering when they’re living, then why would we want them to suffer when they’re dying,” said Nugent.

As part of his statewide county tour, Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., visited Martha’s Place Tuesday. He said Nugent’s work is making a difference in northeastern Montana.

“We need to increase options for people to age in place. Martha is doing that. We’ve heard from individuals who have had loved ones pass at home and what a difference that made for them as a family,” said Gianforte.

Currently, Nugent is in the process of raising funds to finish phase one of renovations. She said she hopes to have at least three beds available sometime next year.

Nugent plans on holding a “Barn Dance” fundraiser on September 16 at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

Nugent said she also wants to be able to provide services for those in northwest North Dakota. She said the Watford City region is in critical need of elderly care services.

