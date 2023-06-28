Lawsuit against Montana for TikTok ban funded by TikTok

MONTANA (CNN) - A high-profile lawsuit brought by a small group of TikTok users in Montana is being funded by TikTok itself.

The suit challenges Montana’s statewide ban against the short-form video app, which takes effect in January.

TikTok has confirmed it is covering legal fees for the group, which includes five TikTok creators.

A company spokesperson says TikTok “supports our creators in fighting for their constitutional rights.”

The lawsuit is the first to challenge Montana’s TikTok ban, which would include penalties for the company and app stores that violate it.

The social media giant has its own separate lawsuit to block the state’s new law targeting the app over national security concerns.

