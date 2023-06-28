Four people injured in head-on crash in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four people are seriously injured after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Bismarck this morning.

Highway Patrol says around 8:19 a.m. Wednesday morning a car going south on Centennial Rd swerved across the center line and struck an SUV head-on.

The SUV started on fire and passing motorists pulled the occupants from the vehicle.

A 32-year-old man who was the driver of the car and a seven-year-old were transported to a hospital for serious injuries. The 32-year-old man was wearing a seatbelt, while the child wasn’t.

The 22-year-old man driving the SUV and his 40-year-old male passenger were also transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.