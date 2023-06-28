Four people injured in head-on crash in Bismarck

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four people are seriously injured after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Bismarck this morning.

Highway Patrol says around 8:19 a.m. Wednesday morning a car going south on Centennial Rd swerved across the center line and struck an SUV head-on.

The SUV started on fire and passing motorists pulled the occupants from the vehicle.

A 32-year-old man who was the driver of the car and a seven-year-old were transported to a hospital for serious injuries. The 32-year-old man was wearing a seatbelt, while the child wasn’t.

The 22-year-old man driving the SUV and his 40-year-old male passenger were also transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Bismarck girl killed in shooting
UPDATE: 16-year-old victim identified in Bismarck murder
19-year-old Corbin Lampert
UPDATE: Bond set at $1 million for man charged with murder in Bismarck
Tate Doppler on "Days of Our Lives"
Bismarck native lands role on ‘Days of Our Lives’
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Actor and Minot native Josh Duhamel with cast at MSU Summer Theatre
Minot native Josh Duhamel pays visit to MSU Summer Theatre

Latest News

Jessica Juma making a bacon feta rolluffins as seen on Silos Baking Competition season 1
Bismarck baker competes on Joanna Gaines’ ‘Silos Baking Competition’
Investing in America
Two projects receive funding in North Dakota as part of “Investing in America” program
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/27/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/27/2023