Bismarck baker competes on Joanna Gaines’ ‘Silos Baking Competition’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Even if you’re not a baker, there’s something soothing and relaxing about watching a baking show on TV.

There are lots of shows to choose from; Joanna Gaines’ “Silos Baking Competition” is one of the newest to hit the airwaves.

The first season just aired, and it’s got a North Dakota connection. A Bismarck woman was one of five finalists to compete in the “Silos” season finale.

If you’re looking for Jes Juma, there’s a good chance you’ll find her in the kitchen.

“Baking is my passion,” she said.

Baking is what landed her on Joanna Gaines’ “Silos Baking Competition.”

“I am a competitor at heart,” Juma smiled.

She whipped up her famous peanut butter cupcakes for the first round.

“It was a peanut butter cupcake with a chocolate frosting filling and then a peanut butter top,” she explained.

They were good enough to secure the win.

“I was shocked. I really was. Everybody I baked with was so awesome. No one had any big hiccups,” said Juma.

That win meant Juma got to return for the finale. This time, she baked a yeast roll. The challenge: making that in the two hours allowed for the competition.

“I tweaked the recipe turned it into a single rise,” she recalled. “I had to even create an outdoor proofing area because it’s all filmed outside. What you see on the show, you are outside in the middle of Texas in October, and I baked a roll in two hours. I call it a ‘roll-uffin,’ so, it’s a roll made in a muffin container.”

It wasn’t enough to win the competition, but Juma says that’s okay.

“It really wasn’t disappointing because I felt like I went in there to show my skills and the feedback I got from the judges was so amazing and that was better than any actual win more than anything else,” she said.

All that making this experience pretty sweet.

You can find Juma’s episodes on the Magnolia network channel or on MAX and Discovery+.

Juma says she’d love to compete in another baking show someday. Meantime, she’ll stay busy with her home baking business. You can learn more about that on her website (https://www.jesjumabakes.com) and social media pages. (Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jesjumasbreadsandbakes Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jesjbakes/).

