Aircraft fly over U.S. to celebrate 100 years of air refueling

Air Force aircraft fly over Minot
Air Force aircraft fly over Minot(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski and Haley Burchett
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The roar of Air Force aircraft could be heard over the Magic City Tuesday afternoon.

It’s part of a day-long celebration of 100 years of air refueling abilities.

Flights took place all across the midwest and northwest – from Washington state to Minnesota.

Flights could be seen over Minot as well as Grand Forks.

Your News Leader have more later this week on the significance of air refueling.

