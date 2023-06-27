Three arrested, one on the run, after chase in Barnes County

Left to right: Benjamin Emerson, Eric Paye, Dulijeta Beganovic
Left to right: Benjamin Emerson, Eric Paye, Dulijeta Beganovic(Barnes County Jail and Stutsman County Corrections)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/ Valley News Live) - Three people are facing charges following a high-speed chase in Barnes County.

A Valley City Police Officer tried to stop a 2018 GMC Sierra occupied by four people on a city street just before 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Police say the vehicle took off toward Interstate-94, eventually going more than 100 miles-per-hour the wrong way on the interstate. Officers say traffic on the interstate had to move over to avoid crashing with the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle got off the interstate and continued south on County Road 11 toward Litchville, ND. While a Barnes County deputy followed the vehicle, they say the occupants threw several tools at the squad unit and shined spotlights attempting to blind his vision.

The suspect vehicle continued driving south of Highway 46 toward Marion, ND. The vehicle went around a closed road barricade where it came upon a flooded roadway and was boxed in by two sheriff’s deputies. Officers say the vehicle drove forward into the ditch and was immobilized in the water.

The occupants ran from the vehicle and police say three people were arrested, and one is still at large.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Benjamin Emerson of Fargo, 42-year-old Eric Paye of Fargo, and 27-year-old Dulijeta Beganovic of Fergus Falls, MN are facing felony reckless endangerment and other charges. The three made their initial court appearance on Monday, June 26 in Southeast Judicial District Court in Valley City.

As of June 27, Emerson and Paye remain in the Barnes County Jail on a $7,500 bond. Beganovic was placed into custody in the Stutsman County Correctional Center in Jamestown.

