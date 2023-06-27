Suspect changes plea to charges in death of woman north of Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have ordered a Ruthville man to serve 18 months in prison for his role in a woman’s death following a crash last August.

Scott Parizek pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of negligent homicide and false information to law enforcement.

Investigators said Parizek was driving westbound towards the intersections of County Roads 8 and 23, and 28-year-old Kyra Derouin suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at that intersection.

Prosecutors said Derouin suffered brain damage and blood loss, and that Parizek failed to get her proper medical care. Prosecutors also said Parizek provided “multitudes” of inconsistent statements to law enforcement.

Parizek will receive credit for three and a half months already served.

