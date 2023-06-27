Several important US Supreme Court decisions expected this week

SCOTUS decisions expected this week
SCOTUS decisions expected this week(KFYR/AP)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Supreme Court has had a busy year. Last term, justices allowed states to determine abortion laws and they curbed the Biden Administration’s ability to regulate environmental policy.

This year in the Supreme Court hasn’t been quite as explosive as last year’s term, but the biggest cases on the Court’s docket have yet to be decided, and we will probably get some of the biggest answers Tuesday.

First is top of mind for tens of thousands of North Dakotans with federal student loan debt: the justices will decide the fate of President Biden’s $10,000-per-person student loan forgiveness program.

Then there’s affirmative action: the court will decide if race-conscious college admissions are constitutional.

There’s also the impasse between gay and religious rights: can a web designer opt not to make a website for a same-sex couple’s wedding? Speaking of religion, should a Christian post office worker have to deliver packages on Sundays?

And maybe you’ve heard of the “Independent State Legislature” theory — that’s something former President Trump and his supporters pushed for in 2020. The question at hand is if State Legislatures should have exclusive authority to set federal election rules under the Constitution.

