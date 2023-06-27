Raven’s Mom suicide prevention group launches

Raven
Raven(Courtesy: Asheley LeFors)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Life as a teenager can be a struggle. Without consistent and reliable support, a teen identifying with the LGTBQ+ community can feel scared and alone.

Your News Leader spoke with the mother of a teen that died by suicide and what she is doing to support other families.

Asheley LeFors said Raven was an intelligent teen with an excellent sense of humor.

They were loyal to those they loved and had fun hobbies just like any other young adult.

They wanted to be a drummer and a YouTube star.

Most importantly, they were very loved by their family, friends and teachers at Magic City & Central Campus schools.

“Raven was a very outspoken, very passionate 16-year-old,” said LeFors.

LeFors also said Raven was diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria and Borderline Personality Disorder and was also a trans-questioning 16-year-old.

LeFors said other families in the community face similar situations.

“I have spoken to several of Raven’s friends and other teens in the community and right now they’re left feeling very vulnerable, very scared,” sais LeFors.

That’s why LeFors launched Raven’s Mom, a supportive community of encouragement for those who have lost someone to suicide.

“There’s consulting services for parents, there’s group support for suicide prevention and bereavement support,” said LeFors.

LeFors said it’s important for a young person to build allies and have a strong foundation to rely on.

She said she wants to help other parents navigate the type of unknowns she and her husband faced and provide as much support in the community as she can.

“The biggest message that I would like everyone to know is lead with love. Leading with fear causes more problems, more difficulties for everybody. Whereas leading with love and learning, you know, that opens doors for everybody,” said LeFors.

Fostering more equality, humanity and acceptance for everyone.

Raven’s Mom is hosting its launch party Monday evening at Culver’s restaurant in Minot from 5-8 p.m.

All proceeds from food and beverages purchased will be donated to Magic City Equality.

The support groups begin in July. They are hosted via Zoom and are led by a certified mental health provider.

They are always free, and people can register for them on the website on the “Connect” page.

A podcast will hopefully launch in September, and you can learn more about Raven’s Mom on their website.

