One hurt in crash Tuesday morning on Highway 83 bypass

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One person was hurt in a crash Tuesday morning on the Highway 83 bypass.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 42-year-old Minot man was headed east in a Jeep on 30th Avenue NW shortly after 10 a.m.

Investigators said he tried to turn south onto the bypass, when another southbound driver in a pickup struck his Jeep on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to roll on their sides.

The driver and passengers in the Jeep were wearing seat belts and were not hurt. The driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old Minot woman, was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was hurt, though the extent of her injuries were not made public.

The crash remains under investigation.

