One hurt in crash Tuesday morning on Highway 83 bypass

Motorist hurt in Ward County crash Tuesday
Motorist hurt in Ward County crash Tuesday(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One person was hurt in a crash Tuesday morning on the Highway 83 bypass.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 42-year-old Minot man was headed east in a Jeep on 30th Avenue NW shortly after 10 a.m.

Investigators said he tried to turn south onto the bypass, when another southbound driver in a pickup struck his Jeep on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to roll on their sides.

The driver and passengers in the Jeep were wearing seat belts and were not hurt. The driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old Minot woman, was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was hurt, though the extent of her injuries were not made public.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Bismarck girl killed in shooting
UPDATE: 16-year-old victim identified in Bismarck murder
Burleigh County Water Rescue team
One man drowns, another rescued at Kimball Bottoms
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Russell Dean Brown
UPDATE: Walkaway from Missouri River Correctional Center located
Divide County sexual assault sentencing
Crosby man sentenced to more than 100 years for several sexual assault charges

Latest News

Plans for East Main Avenue between 7th Street and 12th Street
Bismarck considering changes to East Main Avenue
Agustin Hernandez Mendez: life sentence for child sex abuse
Bismarck man sentenced to life for continuous sexual abuse of a child
Anita Knutson cold case
UPDATE: Hearing set in proposed gag order in Anita Knutson death case
Tate Doppler on "Days of Our Lives"
Bismarck native lands role on ‘Days of Our Lives’