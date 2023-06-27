Navy SEAL, businessman Tim Sheehy announces candidacy for Montana Senate

BELGRADE, M.T. (KUMV) - A Montana veteran and businessman has announced he will run against Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT in next year’s election.

Tim Sheehy is the first Republican to officially join the race for Montana’s Senate seat. Sheehy is a former Navy Seal Officer and current CEO of Bridger Aerospace, which started in Belgrade. Sheehy said he wants to bring a new generation of conservative leadership and common-sense solutions to fix the nation’s problems.

“I am a firm believer in the power of conservative values and the strength of the American individual. I’ve proudly fought for our country to defend our freedoms, and I’m once again answering the call to serve. I will fight to bring real leadership to Washington to save our country and protect our Montana way of life,” said Sheehy.

Tester is currently the only Democrat holding a statewide office in Montana. Tester is running for reelection for his fourth term.

