Navy SEAL, businessman Tim Sheehy announces candidacy for Montana Senate

Tim Sheehy
Tim Sheehy(Photo courtesy of "Tim Sheehy from Montana")
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELGRADE, M.T. (KUMV) - A Montana veteran and businessman has announced he will run against Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT in next year’s election.

Tim Sheehy is the first Republican to officially join the race for Montana’s Senate seat. Sheehy is a former Navy Seal Officer and current CEO of Bridger Aerospace, which started in Belgrade. Sheehy said he wants to bring a new generation of conservative leadership and common-sense solutions to fix the nation’s problems.

“I am a firm believer in the power of conservative values and the strength of the American individual. I’ve proudly fought for our country to defend our freedoms, and I’m once again answering the call to serve. I will fight to bring real leadership to Washington to save our country and protect our Montana way of life,” said Sheehy.

Tester is currently the only Democrat holding a statewide office in Montana. Tester is running for reelection for his fourth term.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Corbin Lampert
16-year-old dead, one in custody for suspicion of murder in Bismarck
Burleigh County Water Rescue team
One man drowns, another rescued at Kimball Bottoms
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Russell Dean Brown
Walkaway reported at Missouri River Correctional Center
Divide County sexual assault sentencing
Crosby man sentenced to more than 100 years for several sexual assault charges

Latest News

KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/26/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/26/2023
Sheila Schafer Mini Links at Pebble Creek
Dakota Junior Golf Association continues to grow the game, adding new mini links par 3 course
Raven’s Mom suicide prevention group launches