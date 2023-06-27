Nagel named new Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC President

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brenda Nagel is the new Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC President.

Nagel was the Vice President for Public Affairs at the University of Mary since 2017.

She succeeds outgoing President Brian Ritter who will be Sanford Health’s Head of Market Affairs.

“It was critical that we moved quickly to identify a new President & CEO, but also conduct a comprehensive search pro­cess,” said Chamber EDC Board Chair Wendy Van Duyne. “It was clear after reviewing all of the applicants and conducting multiple rounds of interviews, that Brenda is ideally suited to lead our organization forward.”

Nagel starts at the Chamber July 17.

