Motorcyclist injured in Highway 2 crash east of Minot

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday on Highway 2 between Minot and Surrey.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Minot man, was headed north at the intersection of Highway 2 and 79th Street SE around 12:45 p.m.

Investigators said the man failed to yield and struck an eastbound SUV.

The patrol said the driver and passenger in the SUV, 15 and 16-year-old juveniles from Surrey, were wearing seat belts at the time and were not hurt.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was injured. The extent of his injuries are not clear.

The motorcyclist was cited for failing to yield. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.