Motorcyclist injured in Highway 2 crash east of Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday on Highway 2 between Minot and Surrey.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Minot man, was headed north at the intersection of Highway 2 and 79th Street SE around 12:45 p.m.

Investigators said the man failed to yield and struck an eastbound SUV.

The patrol said the driver and passenger in the SUV, 15 and 16-year-old juveniles from Surrey, were wearing seat belts at the time and were not hurt.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was injured. The extent of his injuries are not clear.

The motorcyclist was cited for failing to yield. The crash remains under investigation.

